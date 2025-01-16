Left Menu

Chilling Impact: Himachal's Snow Blankets State

Himachal Pradesh experiences an intense cold wave, with snow affecting transportation as major highways close. Shimla records snowfall, delighting tourists, while warnings of further cold and snow are issued. Snow benefits apple crops and boosts tourism, though water pipes freeze and fog blankets some areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shilong | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh is gripped by an intense cold wave as snow sweeps across the state, disrupting transportation and closing significant highways, including the National Highway 5. Shimla recorded snowfall, much to the delight of tourists flocking to the region to enjoy the winter wonderland.

Despite the picturesque appeal, the cold has caused practical challenges. Road closures have prompted officials to issue advisories against unnecessary travel due to the risks. In addition, water pipes in higher regions have frozen, creating inconveniences for locals.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' warning, anticipating further cold waves and snow. The snowfall is welcomed by agriculturists for enhancing apple harvests and by the tourism sector, as snow attracts more visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

