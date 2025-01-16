Chilling Impact: Himachal's Snow Blankets State

Himachal Pradesh is gripped by an intense cold wave as snow sweeps across the state, disrupting transportation and closing significant highways, including the National Highway 5. Shimla recorded snowfall, much to the delight of tourists flocking to the region to enjoy the winter wonderland.

Despite the picturesque appeal, the cold has caused practical challenges. Road closures have prompted officials to issue advisories against unnecessary travel due to the risks. In addition, water pipes in higher regions have frozen, creating inconveniences for locals.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' warning, anticipating further cold waves and snow. The snowfall is welcomed by agriculturists for enhancing apple harvests and by the tourism sector, as snow attracts more visitors.

