China Faces Population Decline Amidst Demographic Challenges

China's population decreased for the third straight year, as reported by the government, marking further demographic challenges for the globe's second most populous country. At the end of 2004, the population was recorded at 1.408 billion, showing a drop of 1.39 million from the prior year.

This trend aligns with global patterns, particularly in East Asia, where countries like Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong are observing significant drops in birth rates. Three years prior, China joined Japan and numerous Eastern European countries in facing declining populations.

The primary reasons include rising living costs, prompting the youth to delay or avoid marriage and childbirth while focusing on education and careers. Despite longer life spans, the pace of births is insufficient to offset these demographic shifts.

