China's Demographic Dilemma: Aging Population and Falling Birth Rates

China's population has decreased for the third year in a row, posing significant demographic challenges for the country. The decline is attributed to persistently low birth rates amid a rapidly aging population. The total population stood at 1.408 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting a reduction of 1.39 million from the previous year.

The trend aligns with global patterns, particularly in East Asia, where countries like Japan and South Korea have also experienced plummeting birth rates. Contributing factors include rising living costs and a societal shift towards prioritizing higher education and careers over marriage and childbirth.

Compounding these issues, China's strict stance on immigration places it at higher risk. Alongside economic growth ambitions, with current policies showing limited effect, the government faces mounting pressure to adapt to a society with a burgeoning elderly demographic and a shrinking workforce.

