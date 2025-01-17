Understanding the 'Ice-Ocean Boundary Layer': A Key to Predicting Sea Level Rise

Recent scientific advancements have brought us closer to understanding the complex interactions between the Antarctic ice sheet and the Southern Ocean, responsible for significant sea level changes.

Despite the staggering scale of Antarctica's ice, processes determining its fate operate on a micro-scale, posing measurement and modeling challenges for researchers. New technologies, including autonomous underwater vehicles, are revealing critical insights.

These developments are pivotal in addressing uncertainties around sea level rise projections, as researchers continue to integrate emerging data and refine models to better predict the ice sheet's future impact on global coastlines.

