Sniffing Out the Past: Belgian Scientist Develops Bone Scent for Cadaver Dogs

A Belgian scientist collaborates with federal police to create a scent replicating dried human bones, aiding sniffer dogs in discovering old remains. Traditional cadaver dogs struggle with skeletal remains due to fewer scent molecules. The project involves isolating the odor from various aged bones to enhance training efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:42 IST
Sniffing Out the Past: Belgian Scientist Develops Bone Scent for Cadaver Dogs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Belgian research scientist, Clement Martin, is collaborating with the federal police to develop a scent that mimics the smell of dried human bones, aiming to assist sniffer dogs in locating long-lost remains. Martin has successfully isolated the scent of decomposing flesh, which now aids in training Belgium's cadaver dogs.

The challenge arises once soft tissue decays, leaving fewer scent molecules in bones, according to Martin. He noted that the scent variation is significant over time, with 3-year-old bones smelling different from those aged 10 or even 20 years. Furthermore, skeletal remains are porous and can absorb odors from their environment.

With cold cases posing difficulties, Belgium's federal police have faced challenges in finding dried bones, explained Kris Cardoen, head of federal police dog training. In a recent demonstration near Brussels, inspector Kristof Van Langenhove showcased the training process using Martin's corpse scent formula. Cadaver dogs, which require extensive training, are set to benefit from this innovative approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

