Himachal Pradesh Braces for Snow and Cold Wave Amid Weather Disturbances

Tribal regions and high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh witnessed another bout of snowfall, ranging from light to moderate, as colder conditions gripped the lower hills. Dense fog added to the severe cold wave experienced in Bilaspur, Sundernagar, and Mandi, according to the Meteorological Department on Friday.

Recent reports indicate Kothi recorded 24 cm of snow, Manali 14.8 cm, and Gondla 11 cm, among other areas, within the last 24 hours. Light rain was notable in some locales, with significant rainfall in Bharmour and Seobagh, according to local observations.

While severe cold wave conditions dominated regions such as Una and Hamirpur, lower temperatures led to frozen water pipes in several places. The Met Office forecasts a western disturbance to impact the region starting January 18 with snowfall and temperature fluctuations expected.

