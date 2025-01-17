Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Snow and Cold Wave Amid Weather Disturbances

The tribal and higher areas of Himachal Pradesh faced snow, while lower regions experienced a cold wave with dense fog. A western disturbance is expected to impact Northwest India starting January 18, with further disturbances predicted on January 22. Temperatures will initially rise before gradually declining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Snow and Cold Wave Amid Weather Disturbances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tribal regions and high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh witnessed another bout of snowfall, ranging from light to moderate, as colder conditions gripped the lower hills. Dense fog added to the severe cold wave experienced in Bilaspur, Sundernagar, and Mandi, according to the Meteorological Department on Friday.

Recent reports indicate Kothi recorded 24 cm of snow, Manali 14.8 cm, and Gondla 11 cm, among other areas, within the last 24 hours. Light rain was notable in some locales, with significant rainfall in Bharmour and Seobagh, according to local observations.

While severe cold wave conditions dominated regions such as Una and Hamirpur, lower temperatures led to frozen water pipes in several places. The Met Office forecasts a western disturbance to impact the region starting January 18 with snowfall and temperature fluctuations expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025