Urgent Measures: Protecting the Great Indian Bustard from Bird Flu

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer region, the forest department has launched an urgent initiative to shield the endangered Great Indian Bustards from a potentially lethal bird flu outbreak.

Proactive measures encompass enhanced surveillance and the establishment of a dedicated water point for these birds, particularly following the recent avian flu-related deaths of Demoiselle Cranes.

Deputy Forest Conservator Ashish Vyas confirmed that the specially constructed water point aims to ensure a flu-free habitat while the team from the Wildlife Institute of India maintains vigilant monitoring to track any unusual behavior.

