Urgent Measures: Protecting the Great Indian Bustard from Bird Flu

The Rajasthan forest department is working to protect the endangered Great Indian Bustards from bird flu in Jaisalmer. Efforts include increased monitoring, a separate water point, and isolation of chicks. Forest officials and a team from the Wildlife Institute of India are closely observing the birds for any signs of infection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer region, the forest department has launched an urgent initiative to shield the endangered Great Indian Bustards from a potentially lethal bird flu outbreak.

Proactive measures encompass enhanced surveillance and the establishment of a dedicated water point for these birds, particularly following the recent avian flu-related deaths of Demoiselle Cranes.

Deputy Forest Conservator Ashish Vyas confirmed that the specially constructed water point aims to ensure a flu-free habitat while the team from the Wildlife Institute of India maintains vigilant monitoring to track any unusual behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

