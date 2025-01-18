Urgent Measures: Protecting the Great Indian Bustard from Bird Flu
The Rajasthan forest department is working to protect the endangered Great Indian Bustards from bird flu in Jaisalmer. Efforts include increased monitoring, a separate water point, and isolation of chicks. Forest officials and a team from the Wildlife Institute of India are closely observing the birds for any signs of infection.
India
- India
In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer region, the forest department has launched an urgent initiative to shield the endangered Great Indian Bustards from a potentially lethal bird flu outbreak.
Proactive measures encompass enhanced surveillance and the establishment of a dedicated water point for these birds, particularly following the recent avian flu-related deaths of Demoiselle Cranes.
Deputy Forest Conservator Ashish Vyas confirmed that the specially constructed water point aims to ensure a flu-free habitat while the team from the Wildlife Institute of India maintains vigilant monitoring to track any unusual behavior.
