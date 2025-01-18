Left Menu

India's First Undersea Tunnel: A Milestone for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the undersea tunnel of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, noting significant progress on the project. Spanning 21 kilometers, the tunnel, including a 7-kilometer undersea stretch beneath Thane Creek, is part of India's first bullet train endeavor designed to boost urban development and integrate regional economies.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has commended the substantial progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor's undersea tunnel. This tunnel spans 21 kilometers and includes 7 kilometers beneath Thane Creek, marking a significant engineering feat in India's infrastructure landscape.

The tunnel facilitates train speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour, surpassing previous records set by Kolkata Metro's under-river tunnel. The Bandra Kurla Complex station, an engineering marvel, features 10 underground and seven above-ground levels, contributing to the project's advancement.

The project, estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, is set to enhance urban development and economic integration, as it links Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Supported by Japanese expertise, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route extends 508 kilometers with 12 stations. This initiative is a step towards realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of affordable, efficient transport for the middle class.

