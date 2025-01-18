Air Quality Concerns Mar Mumbai Marathon Preparations

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has deployed eight mobile air quality monitoring vans ahead of the upcoming Mumbai Marathon, according to a senior official. The placement began at 6 PM on Saturday to ensure accurate monitoring of air quality during the event.

However, Environment and Climate Change department principal secretary Vinita Singhal raised concerns regarding air quality data collected by Awaaz Foundation. She noted that the organization's methods do not adhere to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, casting doubt on the validity of their findings.

Singhal stressed that the health and safety of marathon participants are a top priority, urging the public to rely on standardized and approved data sources, emphasizing that regulatory-grade monitoring compliant with CPCB guidelines will be conducted for the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)