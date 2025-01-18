Harrowing Chairlift Tragedy Strikes Spanish Ski Resort
A chairlift accident at Astún ski resort in Spain's Pyrenees has left at least 30 people injured, nine in critical condition. Emergency services are conducting rescue operations. Around 80 people were trapped, and the authorities are investigating the cause. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed shock and support for the victims.
A catastrophic chairlift accident at the Astún ski resort in Spain's Pyrenees has resulted in at least 30 reported injuries, with emergency services detailing nine as critical.
According to state TV channel TVE, approximately 80 people were left stranded on the malfunctioning lift. The cause of this disastrous event remains undetermined as investigations continue.
Rescue helicopters are fervently engaged in efforts to evacuate trapped individuals and facilitate the transport of the injured to hospitals. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has voiced deep concern, extending his solidarity to the affected families.
