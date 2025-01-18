Left Menu

Harrowing Chairlift Tragedy Strikes Spanish Ski Resort

A chairlift accident at Astún ski resort in Spain's Pyrenees has left at least 30 people injured, nine in critical condition. Emergency services are conducting rescue operations. Around 80 people were trapped, and the authorities are investigating the cause. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed shock and support for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:21 IST
Harrowing Chairlift Tragedy Strikes Spanish Ski Resort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

A catastrophic chairlift accident at the Astún ski resort in Spain's Pyrenees has resulted in at least 30 reported injuries, with emergency services detailing nine as critical.

According to state TV channel TVE, approximately 80 people were left stranded on the malfunctioning lift. The cause of this disastrous event remains undetermined as investigations continue.

Rescue helicopters are fervently engaged in efforts to evacuate trapped individuals and facilitate the transport of the injured to hospitals. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has voiced deep concern, extending his solidarity to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025