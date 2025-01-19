Boosting India's Space Economy: New Budget Proposals and Incentives
India's space sector urges government fiscal support, including production-linked incentives, tax cuts, and dedicated funds in the 2025-26 Union Budget. Aimed at propelling start-ups and aligning with global standards, the sector seeks significant budget increases for advanced technologies, defence, and export incentives.
India's burgeoning space sector is calling for increased government investment and fiscal incentives in the forthcoming 2025-26 Union Budget, aiming to boost start-ups and align with international space economies.
Key demands include the implementation of a production-linked incentive scheme, tax reductions, import exemptions, and significant budget increases. Industry leaders, including ISpA Director General Lt Gen A K Bhatt and Pixxel Space executives, emphasize the urgent need for infrastructure and development support.
The proposed financial interventions aim to strengthen India's position globally, with a focus on advanced satellite technologies, space security, and exporting Indian technology through strategic agreements and fiscal benefits.
