Boosting India's Space Economy: New Budget Proposals and Incentives

India's space sector urges government fiscal support, including production-linked incentives, tax cuts, and dedicated funds in the 2025-26 Union Budget. Aimed at propelling start-ups and aligning with global standards, the sector seeks significant budget increases for advanced technologies, defence, and export incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's burgeoning space sector is calling for increased government investment and fiscal incentives in the forthcoming 2025-26 Union Budget, aiming to boost start-ups and align with international space economies.

Key demands include the implementation of a production-linked incentive scheme, tax reductions, import exemptions, and significant budget increases. Industry leaders, including ISpA Director General Lt Gen A K Bhatt and Pixxel Space executives, emphasize the urgent need for infrastructure and development support.

The proposed financial interventions aim to strengthen India's position globally, with a focus on advanced satellite technologies, space security, and exporting Indian technology through strategic agreements and fiscal benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

