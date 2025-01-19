Boosting India's Space Economy: New Budget Proposals and Incentives

India's burgeoning space sector is calling for increased government investment and fiscal incentives in the forthcoming 2025-26 Union Budget, aiming to boost start-ups and align with international space economies.

Key demands include the implementation of a production-linked incentive scheme, tax reductions, import exemptions, and significant budget increases. Industry leaders, including ISpA Director General Lt Gen A K Bhatt and Pixxel Space executives, emphasize the urgent need for infrastructure and development support.

The proposed financial interventions aim to strengthen India's position globally, with a focus on advanced satellite technologies, space security, and exporting Indian technology through strategic agreements and fiscal benefits.

