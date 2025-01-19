Blaze in Jabalpur Shopping Complex: Four Rescued

A fire ravaged a garment and furniture store in a Jabalpur shopping complex on Sunday, according to local civic authorities. Four individuals trapped inside were successfully rescued by fire personnel.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the complex in the afternoon. Kushagra Thakur, an officer from the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Fire Department, provided these details to PTI.

Thakur further noted that eight fire tenders and multiple water tankers were pressed into service to extinguish the fire, while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)