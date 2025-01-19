Left Menu

Blaze in Jabalpur Shopping Complex: Four Rescued

A fire at a shopping complex in Jabalpur city, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday destroyed a garment and furniture shop. Four people were rescued, and authorities deployed eight fire tenders and water tankers to control the blaze, according to a civic official.

Updated: 19-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:42 IST
A fire ravaged a garment and furniture store in a Jabalpur shopping complex on Sunday, according to local civic authorities. Four individuals trapped inside were successfully rescued by fire personnel.

The blaze erupted on the second floor of the complex in the afternoon. Kushagra Thakur, an officer from the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Fire Department, provided these details to PTI.

Thakur further noted that eight fire tenders and multiple water tankers were pressed into service to extinguish the fire, while the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

