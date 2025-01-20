Left Menu

Bird Flu Strikes Georgia's Poultry Industry with Alarming Impact

Georgia, the leading state in chicken production, reported its first commercial poultry bird flu case, prompting immediate action to curb the virus. The agriculture department has quarantined surrounding areas and halted poultry events, emphasizing the vital industry's protection and consumer safety.

Updated: 20-01-2025 03:20 IST
In a blow to Georgia's lucrative poultry industry, the state has confirmed its first case of bird flu at a commercial poultry producer, highlighting the virus's reach into major production areas. This marks a significant development since Georgia leads the nation in chicken production.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture detected 'Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza' at a commercial facility in Elbert County, situated 165 kilometers northeast of Atlanta. Consequently, officials suspended all poultry exhibitions and sales across the state as a precautionary measure.

With 45,000 broiler breeders at risk, the agriculture department enforced quarantine measures and sent emergency teams to contain the outbreak. As the state's agricultural community mobilizes, concerns about broader ramifications for consumer products and the economy are palpable, with proactive testing and safety measures prioritized.

