Global Trust in Science: Insights from a 68-Country Survey

A global survey involving 72,000 participants from 68 countries, published in Nature Human Behaviour, reveals high public trust in scientists, especially in India and Egypt. The study found that scientists are seen as qualified, honest, and concerned about public well-being. However, public priorities may not always align with scientific research focuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:55 IST
According to a comprehensive survey spanning 68 countries, including several from the Global South, public trust in science ranks second highest in India, trailing only Egypt. This survey, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, challenges the notion of a crisis in scientific trust.

Lead researcher Viktoria Cologna and her team from ETH Zurich found that most people worldwide hold scientists in high regard. The survey indicates that a significant majority view scientists as qualified, honest, and invested in public welfare. Yet, it also highlights regional differences in trust correlated with political affiliations, particularly in Western countries.

Furthermore, the study emphasizes the importance of increased scientific communication with the public, highlighting the need for alignment between scientific research priorities and public concerns. Areas such as public health, energy solutions, and poverty reduction are prioritized globally, while defense technology receives varied emphasis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

