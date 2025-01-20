Left Menu

Mysterious Demise of Leopard Sparks Concerns in Himachal

A leopard was discovered dead in the Masrund forest range, Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district. The discovery by the villagers has raised concerns over the rise of illegal activities in the area, including poaching. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the leopard's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:32 IST
Mysterious Demise of Leopard Sparks Concerns in Himachal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was found dead in the Masrund forest range of Himachal's Chamba district, sparking concern among local residents and authorities. Officials reported the discovery on Monday after villagers stumbled upon the deceased animal near a nallah in Dangaal Panchayat.

Forest Range Officer Jagjeet Chawala stated, "Investigations are ongoing, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem." The incident has revived discussions about poaching, which has been banned in the state for over four decades.

Villagers have expressed fears that the forest area, a known target for forest mafias and illegal herb extraction, may now also face heightened poaching activities. The ongoing inquiry seeks to address these allegations and restore safety within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025