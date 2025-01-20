Mysterious Demise of Leopard Sparks Concerns in Himachal

A leopard was found dead in the Masrund forest range of Himachal's Chamba district, sparking concern among local residents and authorities. Officials reported the discovery on Monday after villagers stumbled upon the deceased animal near a nallah in Dangaal Panchayat.

Forest Range Officer Jagjeet Chawala stated, "Investigations are ongoing, and the cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem." The incident has revived discussions about poaching, which has been banned in the state for over four decades.

Villagers have expressed fears that the forest area, a known target for forest mafias and illegal herb extraction, may now also face heightened poaching activities. The ongoing inquiry seeks to address these allegations and restore safety within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)