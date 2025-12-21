Tragedy on Tracks: Elephant-Train Collision Sparks Wildlife Concerns

In a tragic incident, a herd of elephants was struck by the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai district, resulting in eight deaths. The collision also led to the derailing of five train coaches and its engine.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav stated that the Centre has called for a detailed report on the accident. He emphasized the importance of coordination between railway authorities and forest departments to monitor elephant movements along railway tracks, highlighting that there are 1,100 elephant accident zones nationwide.

Despite the allocation of Rs 112 crore for the Sundarbans Tiger project and Rs 344 crore for elephant conservation, these funds remain largely unused. Yadav stressed the need for balanced ecological development to boost tourism in biodiversity-rich areas.