Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Transformational Projects in Kullu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated over Rs 206 crore worth of developmental projects in Kullu. These projects include eight inaugurated initiatives and 13 foundation stones laid, focusing on restoration following previous flood damages. The efforts aim to boost development, according to MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a series of developmental projects in Kullu district, marking a significant investment of over Rs 206 crore. The event took place during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali.

He initiated eight projects, worth Rs 59.21 crore, and laid the foundation stone for an additional 13 projects, valued at Rs 147.59 crore, according to an official statement.

The projects are primarily focused on restoring and reconstructing areas affected by severe floods in the Beas River last monsoon. MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur expressed optimism about these projects spurring development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

