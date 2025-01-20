Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Transformational Projects in Kullu

On Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a series of developmental projects in Kullu district, marking a significant investment of over Rs 206 crore. The event took place during the National Level Sharad Utsav in Manali.

He initiated eight projects, worth Rs 59.21 crore, and laid the foundation stone for an additional 13 projects, valued at Rs 147.59 crore, according to an official statement.

The projects are primarily focused on restoring and reconstructing areas affected by severe floods in the Beas River last monsoon. MLA Manali Bhuvneshwar Gaur expressed optimism about these projects spurring development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)