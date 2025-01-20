Tremors in Taiwan: Earthquake Rattles Southern Region

A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan's southern mountainous region near Chiayi on Tuesday, as reported by the island's weather administration. Initial reports indicated minor damage in the affected areas.

Global chipmaker TSMC acted swiftly, evacuating personnel at its facilities in both central and southern Taiwan. The tremor was felt as far as the capital, Taipei, with a depth of 9.4 km and its epicenter located in Dapu township, according to the weather bureau.

Emergency services in Tainan are responding to reports of three individuals trapped in a compromised building, while the local science park, hosting major factories including TSMC, has evacuated occupants. Taiwan's vulnerability to earthquakes stems from its position between two tectonic plates, with historic quakes in 1999 and 2016 causing significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)