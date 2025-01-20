Nation Faces Deep Freeze and Rare Southern Snowstorm
The nation is grappling with extreme weather conditions, from deep freezes in the Northern Plains to rare snowstorms in the South. Millions face winter storm warnings that disrupt travel and daily life. In Southern California, Santa Ana winds heighten fire risks while rain offers a glimmer of hope.
Residents nationwide are bracing for perilous weather conditions, ranging from the frigid temperatures in the Northern Plains to atypical snowstorms affecting the southern states. As many as 70 million people are expected to be under winter storm warnings, according to meteorologist Marc Chenard from the National Weather Service.
The unusual southern snowstorm has prompted warnings from Texas to Florida, with significant travel disruptions anticipated. Airports in Houston have preemptively suspended some operations, and New Orleans officials have canceled events due to the hazards posed by the freezing conditions.
Meanwhile, Southern California faces intense Santa Ana winds that exacerbate ongoing wildfire battles, though rain is forecasted in the near future. This blistering cold coincides with a polar vortex disruption bringing chilly air across large swathes of the country.
