Left Menu

Nation Faces Deep Freeze and Rare Southern Snowstorm

The nation is grappling with extreme weather conditions, from deep freezes in the Northern Plains to rare snowstorms in the South. Millions face winter storm warnings that disrupt travel and daily life. In Southern California, Santa Ana winds heighten fire risks while rain offers a glimmer of hope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:46 IST
Nation Faces Deep Freeze and Rare Southern Snowstorm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Residents nationwide are bracing for perilous weather conditions, ranging from the frigid temperatures in the Northern Plains to atypical snowstorms affecting the southern states. As many as 70 million people are expected to be under winter storm warnings, according to meteorologist Marc Chenard from the National Weather Service.

The unusual southern snowstorm has prompted warnings from Texas to Florida, with significant travel disruptions anticipated. Airports in Houston have preemptively suspended some operations, and New Orleans officials have canceled events due to the hazards posed by the freezing conditions.

Meanwhile, Southern California faces intense Santa Ana winds that exacerbate ongoing wildfire battles, though rain is forecasted in the near future. This blistering cold coincides with a polar vortex disruption bringing chilly air across large swathes of the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025