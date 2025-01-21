Left Menu

Powerful Quake Strikes Southern Taiwan

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6 struck southern Taiwan early Tuesday. The tremor was centered north of Yujing at a depth of 10 km. Initial reports indicate no fatalities, but rescuers are assessing damages. A similar quake last April caused significant damage and casualties across the island.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Southern Taiwan was rattled by a powerful earthquake, registering a preliminary magnitude of 6 according to the US Geological Survey. The tremor struck early Tuesday at 12:17 am local time, with its epicenter located 12 km north of Yujing.

Though there have been no immediate reports of fatalities, emergency responders are currently evaluating the damage. In Tainan city's Nanxi District, six individuals, including a child, were rescued from a collapsed building with minor injuries, the fire department reported. Additionally, minor injuries were reported due to falling objects, and the Zhuwei bridge sustained damage.

This seismic activity is a reminder of Taiwan's vulnerable position along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." In the past, the island has experienced devastating quakes, such as the magnitude 7.4 earthquake last April that resulted in numerous casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

