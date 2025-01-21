Left Menu

Thrilling Quarterfinals Unfolds at the Australian Open

The 10th day of the Australian Open saw Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa kicking off quarter-final action, with Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz slated for a night showdown. Key matches included triumphs by Sinner, Swiatek, and Svitolina, while the likes of Monfils and Michelsen faced setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the 10th day of the Australian Open unfolded, Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa initiated the quarter-final action at Rod Laver Arena. With temperatures soaring to 28°C, anticipation built for the evening clash between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Day highlights included Jannik Sinner's resilience against a hobbling Tien, and Gael Monfils retiring, citing the physical toll of his campaign. De Minaur thrived, bringing hope to local fans, while Swiatek cruised to the quarters, relieved as WADA refrained from appealing her case.

Meanwhile, Svitolina aimed to inspire Ukraine amidst her advance, and Madison Keys tactically dismantled Rybakina's serve. The day's games also saw Sonego end a teenage contender's Melbourne dream. The tournament continued to deliver intense action, setting the stage for more thrilling matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

