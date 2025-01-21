Ancient Predator: Discovery of a 9-Million-Year-Old Shark Ancestor in Peru

In a remarkable find, paleontologists in Peru have uncovered a fossil from a bygone era, revealing the 9-million-year-old ancestor of the formidable great white shark.

The nearly intact fossil of Cosmopolitodus Hastalis was discovered 235 kilometers south of Lima in the arid Pisco basin, a fertile ground for ancient marine specimens.

This apex predator is believed to have roamed the southern Pacific Ocean, feasting on sardines, offering a glimpse into the prehistoric marine ecosystem.

