Ancient Predator: Discovery of a 9-Million-Year-Old Shark Ancestor in Peru

Paleontologists in Peru have unveiled a 9-million-year-old fossil of a great white shark ancestor, Cosmopolitodus Hastalis. This discovery was made in Peru's Pisco basin, known for ancient marine fossils. The region was once home to this predator, which preyed on sardines in the southern Pacific Ocean.
In a remarkable find, paleontologists in Peru have uncovered a fossil from a bygone era, revealing the 9-million-year-old ancestor of the formidable great white shark.
The nearly intact fossil of Cosmopolitodus Hastalis was discovered 235 kilometers south of Lima in the arid Pisco basin, a fertile ground for ancient marine specimens.
This apex predator is believed to have roamed the southern Pacific Ocean, feasting on sardines, offering a glimpse into the prehistoric marine ecosystem.
