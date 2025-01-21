Tragedy Strikes Java: Flash Floods Devastate Villages

Flash floods ravaged parts of Java's Pekalongan regency, leaving at least 16 dead and nine missing as mud, rocks, and water tore through the hilly villages. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for survivors amid a landscape altered by nature's fury.

The disaster unfolded after torrential rains on Monday caused rivers to swell beyond their banks, sweeping through nine villages with devastating impact. Mountainside hamlets saw mud and debris cascade down, according to Bergas Catursasi of the local Disaster Management Agency.

Rescue efforts have been concentrated in Petungkriyono village, where most of the bodies have been found. Ten individuals have been rushed to hospitals after sustaining injuries. The period of October to March is notorious for such events due to Indonesia's seasonal rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)