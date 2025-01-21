Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Java: Flash Floods Devastate Villages

Flash floods in Central Java, Indonesia, have claimed at least 16 lives, with nine people still missing. Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, leading to landslides in mountain hamlets. Rescue operations are ongoing in the worst-hit areas as the seasonal rains pose continued threat.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Flash floods ravaged parts of Java's Pekalongan regency, leaving at least 16 dead and nine missing as mud, rocks, and water tore through the hilly villages. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for survivors amid a landscape altered by nature's fury.

The disaster unfolded after torrential rains on Monday caused rivers to swell beyond their banks, sweeping through nine villages with devastating impact. Mountainside hamlets saw mud and debris cascade down, according to Bergas Catursasi of the local Disaster Management Agency.

Rescue efforts have been concentrated in Petungkriyono village, where most of the bodies have been found. Ten individuals have been rushed to hospitals after sustaining injuries. The period of October to March is notorious for such events due to Indonesia's seasonal rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

