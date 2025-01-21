Destructive Downpour: Java's Flash Flood Tragedy

At least 17 people have perished in flash floods and landslides in Java, Indonesia, following torrential rains, with eight still reported missing, according to officials on Tuesday.

The severe weather led to rivers bursting their banks in Pekalongan regency, Central Java province, enveloping nine villages with torrents of mud, rocks, and debris, as confirmed by Bergas Catursasi, head of the local Disaster Management Agency.

As rescue teams work tirelessly in challenging conditions, Indonesian authorities warned that seasonal rains often result in deadly landslides and flooding, and the nation is no stranger to such natural calamities.

