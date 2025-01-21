Left Menu

Destructive Downpour: Java's Flash Flood Tragedy

Flash floods in Java, Indonesia, have caused significant devastation. Rescue operations are underway after at least 17 people died, and eight more remain missing. Torrential rains burst riverbanks, causing landslides that swept through villages, destroyed bridges, and buried homes under mud and debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:50 IST
Rain-induced landslides and flash floods Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

At least 17 people have perished in flash floods and landslides in Java, Indonesia, following torrential rains, with eight still reported missing, according to officials on Tuesday.

The severe weather led to rivers bursting their banks in Pekalongan regency, Central Java province, enveloping nine villages with torrents of mud, rocks, and debris, as confirmed by Bergas Catursasi, head of the local Disaster Management Agency.

As rescue teams work tirelessly in challenging conditions, Indonesian authorities warned that seasonal rains often result in deadly landslides and flooding, and the nation is no stranger to such natural calamities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

