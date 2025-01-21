Unveiling a Prehistoric Predator: Great White Shark's Ancestor Found in Peru
Paleontologists in Peru have discovered a 9-million-year-old fossil of Cosmopolitodus Hastalis, a relative of the great white shark. This prehistoric predator once roamed the southern Pacific Ocean, preying on sardines. The fossil was found in the Pisco basin, known for ancient marine findings.
Paleontologists have uncovered a significant fossil discovery in Peru's Pisco basin—a 9-million-year-old ancestor of the great white shark.
The fossil, believed to be a near-complete specimen of Cosmopolitodus Hastalis, highlights the diverse marine life that once inhabited the southern Pacific Ocean.
This barren desert area, located 235 kilometers south of Lima, is renowned for yielding numerous ancient marine fossils, offering insights into prehistoric marine ecosystems.
