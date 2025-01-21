Left Menu

Airbus Navigates Global Risks with Strategic Adjustments

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury shared that the company exceeded year-end expectations, despite the challenging global environment. With intensified risks from international trade tensions and consolidation in space and defense sectors, Airbus is exploring strategic partnerships and preparing to improve its operational quality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:50 IST
Airbus Navigates Global Risks with Strategic Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airbus, Europe's aerospace giant, has outperformed its internal forecasts for year-end 2024, as disclosed by CEO Guillaume Faury in a staff memo. Despite achieving near-target jet deliveries, Faury warned of heightened business risks stemming from an unstable international arena.

Airbus continues to lead the aerospace market, maintaining its edge over Boeing for a sixth consecutive year but faces new challenges. The company is now strategizing for improved quality and delivery timing while addressing engine shortages and enhancing its defense and space sector performance.

Faury noted potential partnerships, especially in the space division, with consolidation efforts ongoing amid a competitive global landscape. Meanwhile, trade tensions, fueled by U.S. policies under Donald Trump, pose additional hurdles, as Airbus commits to maintaining environmental initiatives amidst these pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025