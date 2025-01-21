Airbus Navigates Global Risks with Strategic Adjustments

Airbus, Europe's aerospace giant, has outperformed its internal forecasts for year-end 2024, as disclosed by CEO Guillaume Faury in a staff memo. Despite achieving near-target jet deliveries, Faury warned of heightened business risks stemming from an unstable international arena.

Airbus continues to lead the aerospace market, maintaining its edge over Boeing for a sixth consecutive year but faces new challenges. The company is now strategizing for improved quality and delivery timing while addressing engine shortages and enhancing its defense and space sector performance.

Faury noted potential partnerships, especially in the space division, with consolidation efforts ongoing amid a competitive global landscape. Meanwhile, trade tensions, fueled by U.S. policies under Donald Trump, pose additional hurdles, as Airbus commits to maintaining environmental initiatives amidst these pressures.

