Airbus Faces Challenges Amid International Uncertainty

Airbus, Europe's leading aerospace company, reports ending 2024 positively despite earlier concerns. CEO Guillaume Faury lauded operational achievements but highlighted risks due to international tensions. Airbus plans to enhance quality, accelerate activities, and explore new partnerships, particularly in space, amidst global economic uncertainties exacerbated by U.S. trade policies.

Airbus has finished 2024 on a surprisingly positive note, according to CEO Guillaume Faury, despite earlier fears regarding its profit targets. Despite facing a challenging international environment, the aerospace giant maintained a lead over Boeing for the sixth consecutive year by delivering 766 jets, just shy of its target of around 770.

Faury emphasized the need for Airbus to improve quality and delivery timing as activities are expected to accelerate in the coming year. He singled out divisions like Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters for their excellent performance yet stressed the necessity for progress in defense activities and flagged potential strategic partnerships, particularly in space operations.

In light of evolving geopolitical challenges, Faury wrote to 150,000 staff, highlighting risks from a deteriorating international milieu. Concerns over U.S. protectionist policies and potential unraveling of the aircraft subsidies truce add to the uncertainty, even as Airbus remains committed to environmental efforts amid these challenging times.

