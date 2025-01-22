Left Menu

Unprecedented Gulf Coast Winter Storm Paralyzes Region

A rare winter storm hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, bringing snow, ice, and wind to regions unaccustomed to such weather. Houston and New Orleans were among the cities affected, with significant snow accumulations and travel disruptions. Authorities urged caution as temperatures plummeted and numerous areas faced power outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 01:34 IST
Unprecedented Gulf Coast Winter Storm Paralyzes Region

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, delivering a chilling mix of snow, ice, and gusty winds to a region that seldom experiences such wintry conditions. As much of the nation grappled with a severe cold snap, Houston and New Orleans found themselves blanketed in uncommon snow.

Houston's typically bustling streets were eerily quiet as the city anticipated up to four inches of snow. Local businesses, including bars and restaurants, shuttered their doors while metro rail stations saw few passengers. Schools in the area took precautionary measures by closing for several days.

The National Weather Service issued a stark snowstorm warning affecting over 31 million people across the Southern and Eastern United States. With temperatures dropping to life-threatening lows, officials urged residents to stay off the roads and protect against frostbite, as the storm continued its trajectory towards Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025