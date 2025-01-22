Unprecedented Gulf Coast Winter Storm Paralyzes Region

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, delivering a chilling mix of snow, ice, and gusty winds to a region that seldom experiences such wintry conditions. As much of the nation grappled with a severe cold snap, Houston and New Orleans found themselves blanketed in uncommon snow.

Houston's typically bustling streets were eerily quiet as the city anticipated up to four inches of snow. Local businesses, including bars and restaurants, shuttered their doors while metro rail stations saw few passengers. Schools in the area took precautionary measures by closing for several days.

The National Weather Service issued a stark snowstorm warning affecting over 31 million people across the Southern and Eastern United States. With temperatures dropping to life-threatening lows, officials urged residents to stay off the roads and protect against frostbite, as the storm continued its trajectory towards Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida.

(With inputs from agencies.)