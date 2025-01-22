South Korea's Birthrate Rebound: Marriages on the Rise Post-COVID
South Korea's birthrate is projected to rise in 2024 following a rebound in marriages delayed by the pandemic. After years of decline, the number of newborns increased by 3% from the previous year. The trend is linked to a surge in marriages, seen as a precursor to childbirth.
For the first time in nearly a decade, South Korea is poised for an increase in its birthrate, a significant shift attributed to the resurgence in marriages post-COVID-19. Couples in the country had postponed tying the knot during the pandemic, and this delayed wave is now translating into higher birth numbers for 2024.
Government data indicates a 3% rise in newborns between January and November 2024 compared to the previous year, totaling 220,094 births. This comes after eight consecutive years of declining birthrates, with 2023 recording an unprecedented low of 0.72.
The correlation between marriage and births continues to be strong, as marriage is often seen as a requirement for having children. Efforts by the government, including financial incentives like tax cuts, aimed to address the demographic challenge declared during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
