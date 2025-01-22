Left Menu

Devastation and Desperation: Java's Battle Against Nature's Fury

Heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides across Indonesia's Java island, claiming at least 17 lives and destroying infrastructure. Rescuers continue their search for the missing amidst challenging weather conditions, while hundreds have been displaced. This calamity highlights Indonesia's seasonal vulnerability to natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:57 IST
Devastation and Desperation: Java's Battle Against Nature's Fury
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian rescuers resumed their search efforts on Wednesday as part of an operation to locate individuals missing after catastrophic flash floods and landslides on Java, Indonesia's primary island, which have claimed at least 17 lives.

The overwhelming waters from swollen rivers devastated nine villages in the Pekalongan regency of Central Java. Torrents of rain led to landslides that buried homes and a café in the Petungkriyono resort area. This natural catastrophe has resulted in the destruction of 25 homes, a dam, and three main bridges crucial for connecting villages in the region.

Struggling with adverse weather conditions, numerous rescue teams were deployed in the Petungkriyono area to dig through thick mud and debris, searching for the nine individuals still missing. Videos and photos from the National Search and Rescue Agency depict rescuers battling nature, as roads and rice fields transform into treacherous mud-laden landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025