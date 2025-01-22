Devastation and Desperation: Java's Battle Against Nature's Fury

Indonesian rescuers resumed their search efforts on Wednesday as part of an operation to locate individuals missing after catastrophic flash floods and landslides on Java, Indonesia's primary island, which have claimed at least 17 lives.

The overwhelming waters from swollen rivers devastated nine villages in the Pekalongan regency of Central Java. Torrents of rain led to landslides that buried homes and a café in the Petungkriyono resort area. This natural catastrophe has resulted in the destruction of 25 homes, a dam, and three main bridges crucial for connecting villages in the region.

Struggling with adverse weather conditions, numerous rescue teams were deployed in the Petungkriyono area to dig through thick mud and debris, searching for the nine individuals still missing. Videos and photos from the National Search and Rescue Agency depict rescuers battling nature, as roads and rice fields transform into treacherous mud-laden landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)