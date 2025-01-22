Left Menu

Astronomical Discoveries and Oceanic Rivals

Recent science updates reveal astronomers finding extreme jet-stream winds on planet WASP-127b, which blow at 20,500 mph. In Peru, paleontologists unveiled a 9-million-year-old great white shark ancestor. Meanwhile, Lonestar Data Holdings aims to establish the first data center on the moon, partnering with SpaceX for launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 10:30 IST
Astronomical Discoveries and Oceanic Rivals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Astronomers have identified extreme jet-stream winds on the exoplanet WASP-127b, reaching speeds of 20,500 miles per hour, far surpassing any recorded on Neptune or Earth. This gaseous giant orbits within our Milky Way, about 520 light-years from our own world.

Paleontologists in Peru made headlines with the unveiling of a 9-million-year-old fossil belonging to a relative of the great white shark discovered in the Pisco basin. This discovery adds to the rich archive of ancient marine life in this region.

In an ambitious venture, Lonestar Data Holdings plans to position a data center on the moon. Collaborating with SpaceX, the company will utilize the Falcon 9 rocket to transport the facility, paired with Intuitive Machines' Athena moon lander, by late next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025