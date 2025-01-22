Astronomical Discoveries and Oceanic Rivals

Astronomers have identified extreme jet-stream winds on the exoplanet WASP-127b, reaching speeds of 20,500 miles per hour, far surpassing any recorded on Neptune or Earth. This gaseous giant orbits within our Milky Way, about 520 light-years from our own world.

Paleontologists in Peru made headlines with the unveiling of a 9-million-year-old fossil belonging to a relative of the great white shark discovered in the Pisco basin. This discovery adds to the rich archive of ancient marine life in this region.

In an ambitious venture, Lonestar Data Holdings plans to position a data center on the moon. Collaborating with SpaceX, the company will utilize the Falcon 9 rocket to transport the facility, paired with Intuitive Machines' Athena moon lander, by late next month.

