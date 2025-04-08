Left Menu

Explosive Discoveries and Space Ventures: Highlights in Science

Astronomers have identified two white dwarf stars set to explode, located 160 light-years away. Amidst this, NASA's moon mission remains prioritized, as President Trump's nominee assures lawmakers. Additionally, a Russian spacecraft transports an American astronaut to the ISS, showcasing U.S.-Russia collaboration, while research links maternal diabetes to autism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:29 IST
Astronomers have observed two white dwarf stars, compact remnants of sun-like stars, poised for a remarkable quadruple detonation. This pair, residing within our Milky Way galaxy, is a mere 160 light-years from us, a minor distance in cosmic terms. These stars orbit each other closely in what is a binary system.

In political developments, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for NASA leadership has reassured legislators that the American mission to return astronauts to the moon remains a principal focus. Concerns had grown that Trump's ambitions might shift towards Mars, unsettling space contractors and international partners invested in lunar exploration.

A testament to international cooperation in space, a Russian spacecraft has carried American astronaut Jonathan Kim, along with two Russian cosmonauts, to the International Space Station. The launch from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome highlights ongoing collaboration between Russia and the United States in the realm of space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

