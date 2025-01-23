Earthquake Strikes Central Philippines: A Shallow Tremor's Impact

A shallow earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 rattled the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the country's seismology agency.

Centered offshore near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers. PHIVOLCS issued warnings about the possibility of damage and aftershocks.

Local police chief, Major Barnie Capig, reported the quake as brief but noticeable, causing minor disturbances like fallen picture frames, though no serious damage was immediately reported. The Philippines is situated in a seismically active region known as the 'Ring of Fire'.

