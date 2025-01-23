Left Menu

Earthquake Strikes Central Philippines: A Shallow Tremor's Impact

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the central Philippines near San Francisco in Leyte province. The tremor had a depth of 10 km and was brief yet strong, with minor disruptions reported. While immediate damage was absent, the seismology agency warned of potential aftershocks in the region.

Updated: 23-01-2025 05:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A shallow earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 rattled the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the country's seismology agency.

Centered offshore near the town of San Francisco in Leyte province, the quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers. PHIVOLCS issued warnings about the possibility of damage and aftershocks.

Local police chief, Major Barnie Capig, reported the quake as brief but noticeable, causing minor disturbances like fallen picture frames, though no serious damage was immediately reported. The Philippines is situated in a seismically active region known as the 'Ring of Fire'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

