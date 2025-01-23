Left Menu

Seismic Shivers: Earthquake Rocks Central Philippines

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck near San Francisco, Leyte in the Philippines, causing potential damage and aftershocks. The seismic event, recorded at a depth of 10 km, was reported as brief but strong. The Philippines routinely experiences such natural phenomena due to its location in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 06:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off central Philippines on Thursday, raising concerns of potential damage and aftershocks. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the tremor hit the town of San Francisco in Leyte province at a shallow depth of just 10 km.

"It was strong, some of the picture frames in our shelves fell off," reported Police Chief Major Barnie Catig, describing the brief yet forceful tremor. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of significant damage in the area.

The Philippines, part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity. PHIVOLCS continues to monitor for any aftershocks or further developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

