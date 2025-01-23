Seismic Shivers: Earthquake Rocks Central Philippines

A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck off central Philippines on Thursday, raising concerns of potential damage and aftershocks. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the tremor hit the town of San Francisco in Leyte province at a shallow depth of just 10 km.

"It was strong, some of the picture frames in our shelves fell off," reported Police Chief Major Barnie Catig, describing the brief yet forceful tremor. Despite the intensity, there were no immediate reports of significant damage in the area.

The Philippines, part of the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity. PHIVOLCS continues to monitor for any aftershocks or further developments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)