Dollar Dynamics: A Currency Balancing Act

The dollar remained stable against major currencies on Thursday, continuing its recent stagnation as markets await concrete announcements on tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Central bank policy decisions are due in the coming week, starting with the Bank of Japan expected to raise interest rates after a two-day meeting. The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will announce their rate decisions on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The dollar index held steady at 108.25 after minor gains the previous days. Trump has hinted at tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China but has not taken aggressive measures yet. Analysts caution that risk sentiment could shift if Trump's tone on tariffs becomes more aggressive.

