Twin Earthquakes Rock Mindanao

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, following an earlier tremor of similar magnitude. The seismic activity caused damage to buildings and roads. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, emphasizing the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This event came mere hours after a previous quake of nearly identical magnitude.

The fresh tremor exacerbated the damage already inflicted on infrastructure, including buildings and a road within the region.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting the area's susceptibility to seismic events and the need for ongoing disaster preparedness measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

