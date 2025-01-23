Twin Earthquakes Rock Mindanao

A significant earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This event came mere hours after a previous quake of nearly identical magnitude.

The fresh tremor exacerbated the damage already inflicted on infrastructure, including buildings and a road within the region.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting the area's susceptibility to seismic events and the need for ongoing disaster preparedness measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)