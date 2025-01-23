Twin Earthquakes Rock Mindanao
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, following an earlier tremor of similar magnitude. The seismic activity caused damage to buildings and roads. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, emphasizing the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters.
A significant earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This event came mere hours after a previous quake of nearly identical magnitude.
The fresh tremor exacerbated the damage already inflicted on infrastructure, including buildings and a road within the region.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, highlighting the area's susceptibility to seismic events and the need for ongoing disaster preparedness measures.
