Left Menu

Bloomberg Steps Up: Filling the U.S. Climate Funding Void

Michael Bloomberg's philanthropy efforts and other funders aim to fulfill U.S. financial commitments to the UN climate agreement after Trump's withdrawal. Bloomberg pledges to cover required payments and support emissions tracking and coalitions. Despite federal pullback, states, cities, and businesses remain committed to Paris climate goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 10:33 IST
Bloomberg Steps Up: Filling the U.S. Climate Funding Void
Representative Image Image Credit:

Michael Bloomberg has announced that his philanthropic organization, Bloomberg Philanthropies, along with other U.S. funders, will cover the financial obligations the U.S. owes to the UN climate framework. This move comes in response to President Donald Trump's renewed efforts to withdraw the country from the Paris climate agreement.

Despite Trump's executive orders aiming to halt international climate financial commitments, Bloomberg, a UN special envoy on climate change, affirms his dedication to ensuring the U.S. continues to meet its emissions reporting obligations. He highlighted the crucial role cities, states, and businesses have played in maintaining the country’s climate commitments from 2017 to 2020.

By addressing the funding gap, Bloomberg intends to keep U.S. climate action on track, supporting local leaders and building coalitions to foster a cohesive climate strategy. This initiative is critical as UN climate platforms, including the secretariat set under the 1992 UNFCCC treaty, face severe budget shortages according to recent analyses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025