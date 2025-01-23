Left Menu

Pioneering Sustainable Skies: India's Ambitious SAF Initiative

The Carbon Market Association of India announces the appointment of Vijay Nirani as Co-Chair of the India Alliance on Sustainable Aviation Fuel. This initiative, aligned with India's climate goals, aims to promote the adoption of sustainable fuels in the aviation sector. Targets include a 5% SAF blend by 2030.

Updated: 23-01-2025 10:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Carbon Market Association of India (CMAI) has appointed Vijay Nirani, Founder and Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, as Co-Chairperson of the India Alliance on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This groundbreaking step will be unveiled during the inaugural India Climate Week 2025 at Le Meridien, New Delhi, showcasing India's climate progress.

Initiated by CMAI, the India Alliance on SAF is set to boost sustainable aviation fuel usage across India. It brings together government figures, industry innovators, and sustainability champions to decarbonize India's aviation sector. With targets of 1% SAF blend by 2027 and 5% by 2030, the initiative aligns with global emissions reduction frameworks.

Vijay Nirani, alongside Chairperson Jimmy Olsson, is poised to lead significant emission reduction efforts. TruAlt Bioenergy's planned Ethanol-to-SAF facility, potentially the world's largest, is crucial in setting India's leadership in sustainable aviation fuel production. This aligns with India's 'Panchamrit' climate vision and international climate commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

