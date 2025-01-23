INCOIS Honored with Prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Award for Disaster Management Excellence

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), based in Hyderabad, has received the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 in the institutional category. This award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh, was instituted by the Modi government to honor significant contributions in disaster management.

INCOIS has played a pivotal role in disaster management efforts with its Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre and advanced systems providing alerts and forecasts for ocean-related hazards. Its efforts were crucial during cyclones Phailin and Hudhud, aiding in timely evacuations and risk reduction.

Recognized by UNESCO and recipient of several excellence awards, INCOIS continues to enhance maritime safety with tools like its Search and Rescue Aided Tool and the SynOPS visualisation platform, solidifying its status as a leader in disaster management and prevention.

