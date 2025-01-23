INCOIS Honored with Prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Award for Disaster Management Excellence
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been awarded the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 for its significant contributions to disaster management. Recognized for its state-of-the-art tsunami alert systems and support during cyclones, INCOIS plays a crucial role in India's disaster management infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), based in Hyderabad, has received the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 in the institutional category. This award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh, was instituted by the Modi government to honor significant contributions in disaster management.
INCOIS has played a pivotal role in disaster management efforts with its Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre and advanced systems providing alerts and forecasts for ocean-related hazards. Its efforts were crucial during cyclones Phailin and Hudhud, aiding in timely evacuations and risk reduction.
Recognized by UNESCO and recipient of several excellence awards, INCOIS continues to enhance maritime safety with tools like its Search and Rescue Aided Tool and the SynOPS visualisation platform, solidifying its status as a leader in disaster management and prevention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celigo Relocates to Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City for Innovation Hub
Brigade Ventures into Hyderabad with Landmark Mixed-Use Development
Hyderabad Toofans Triumph: First Victory in Hockey India League
Nail-Biting Draw: FC Goa and Hyderabad FC Share Spoils in Thrilling ISL Clash
Gadkari's Aerial Review of Indore-Hyderabad Corridor: Speeds Up Infrastructure Development