Left Menu

INCOIS Honored with Prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Award for Disaster Management Excellence

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been awarded the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 for its significant contributions to disaster management. Recognized for its state-of-the-art tsunami alert systems and support during cyclones, INCOIS plays a crucial role in India's disaster management infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 11:17 IST
INCOIS Honored with Prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Award for Disaster Management Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), based in Hyderabad, has received the prestigious Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2025 in the institutional category. This award, which includes a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh, was instituted by the Modi government to honor significant contributions in disaster management.

INCOIS has played a pivotal role in disaster management efforts with its Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre and advanced systems providing alerts and forecasts for ocean-related hazards. Its efforts were crucial during cyclones Phailin and Hudhud, aiding in timely evacuations and risk reduction.

Recognized by UNESCO and recipient of several excellence awards, INCOIS continues to enhance maritime safety with tools like its Search and Rescue Aided Tool and the SynOPS visualisation platform, solidifying its status as a leader in disaster management and prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025