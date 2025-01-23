Blaze Fury: Battling the Hughes Fire in Southern California

A fierce wildfire known as the Hughes Fire has forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate or prepare to leave in the mountainous area north of Los Angeles. The fire broke out early Wednesday and quickly spread, scorching nearly 16 square miles in under 24 hours.

Despite a red flag warning, weather conditions allowed firefighting aircraft to continue deploying fire retardant. As of Wednesday night, about 14% of the blaze was contained. The Los Angeles County Fire Chief noted better conditions compared to earlier fires in the region.

More than 4,000 firefighters are battling the fire, assisted by ground crews and aircraft. Authorities have resumed assessing damages and monitoring weather conditions, with rain possibly on the way. Investigations are underway regarding the causes of ongoing fires in the area, amid lawsuits against Southern California Edison.

(With inputs from agencies.)