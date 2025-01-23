Left Menu

Blaze Fury: Battling the Hughes Fire in Southern California

Firefighters are contending with the fast-moving Hughes Fire north of Los Angeles, which has prompted over 50,000 evacuation orders and warnings. The blaze has ravaged 16 square miles near Lake Castaic. Over 4,000 firefighters are combating the fire amid winds and low humidity, with some containment achieved.

Updated: 23-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fierce wildfire known as the Hughes Fire has forced more than 50,000 people to evacuate or prepare to leave in the mountainous area north of Los Angeles. The fire broke out early Wednesday and quickly spread, scorching nearly 16 square miles in under 24 hours.

Despite a red flag warning, weather conditions allowed firefighting aircraft to continue deploying fire retardant. As of Wednesday night, about 14% of the blaze was contained. The Los Angeles County Fire Chief noted better conditions compared to earlier fires in the region.

More than 4,000 firefighters are battling the fire, assisted by ground crews and aircraft. Authorities have resumed assessing damages and monitoring weather conditions, with rain possibly on the way. Investigations are underway regarding the causes of ongoing fires in the area, amid lawsuits against Southern California Edison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

