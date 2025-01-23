Firefighters Battle Expansive Hughes Fire in Southern California

Firefighters are battling the fast-moving Hughes Fire in Southern California's mountainous terrain north of Los Angeles. The blaze has prompted evacuation orders or warnings for more than 50,000 residents.

The fire erupted near Castaic Lake and burned approximately 16 square miles of vegetation. Despite tough conditions including red flag warnings, crews managed to contain 14% of the fire by Wednesday night thanks to lighter winds allowing aerial operations.

Concerns remain for the nearby Palisades and Eaton fires, with evacuation warnings in place for additional areas. Weather forecasts predict gusty winds through Thursday and possible rain by the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)