Firefighters Battle Expansive Hughes Fire in Southern California

A massive wildfire dubbed the Hughes Fire is sweeping through the mountains north of Los Angeles, necessitating evacuation orders for 50,000 residents. Firefighters made progress despite challenging conditions, but concerns remain over rekindling issues in nearby blazes like the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Castiac | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Firefighters are battling the fast-moving Hughes Fire in Southern California's mountainous terrain north of Los Angeles. The blaze has prompted evacuation orders or warnings for more than 50,000 residents.

The fire erupted near Castaic Lake and burned approximately 16 square miles of vegetation. Despite tough conditions including red flag warnings, crews managed to contain 14% of the fire by Wednesday night thanks to lighter winds allowing aerial operations.

Concerns remain for the nearby Palisades and Eaton fires, with evacuation warnings in place for additional areas. Weather forecasts predict gusty winds through Thursday and possible rain by the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

