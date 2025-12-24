Explosion at Siddharth Nagar Factory Sparks Firefighting Effort
A fire erupted at a power loom factory in Siddharth Nagar's Khoni village, injuring one firefighter after a cylinder explosion. The fire has been contained, but the cause is still under investigation, with further updates pending.
A sudden fire ignited Wednesday morning at a power loom factory located in Khoni village, Siddharth Nagar, as confirmed by official reports. The situation worsened with the explosion of a cylinder on the premises, leading to injuries for one of the firefighting personnel at the scene.
Fire department officials have since managed to get the blaze under control. Although the exact cause of the initial fire remains unknown, local authorities have initiated a full-scale investigation into the incident.
Authorities are continuing to gather additional details, and more information on the fire is expected to be released shortly. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
