M3M India's Strategic Real Estate Expansion in Noida

Real estate firm M3M India has acquired a significant plot in Noida for Rs 400 crore. This acquisition, marking the company's third project in Noida, is part of M3M's commitment to invest in the region's development, following promises made during the Global Investors Summit 2023.

Updated: 23-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

M3M India, a prominent real estate firm, has successfully acquired a 24,000-square-metre plot in Noida, a strategic move costing Rs 400 crore.

This announcement, made through a company statement on Thursday, highlights the acquisition as part of the Noida Authority's auction scheme. The plot marks M3M India's third project in the burgeoning area of Noida.

Pankaj Bansal, representing M3M India, emphasized Noida's emergence as a key hub for real estate development. He affirmed the company's commitment to the region, an effort underscored by substantial investments and infrastructure projects initiated post the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

