Left Menu

Amit Shah Advocates Percolation Wells and Solar Power for Urban Sustainability

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasizes the urgent need for percolation wells to combat decreasing groundwater levels in urban centers. He also urges citizens to adopt rooftop solar panels, promoting government schemes that cover the cost entirely, and highlight their long-term financial benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:25 IST
Amit Shah Advocates Percolation Wells and Solar Power for Urban Sustainability
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the necessity of addressing decreasing groundwater levels in urban areas, encouraging citizens to take advantage of a government scheme for building groundwater recharge wells.

During a public address in Ahmedabad, Shah mentioned the importance of installing solar panels under government initiatives to generate free electricity. He prompted residential societies to engage with both these schemes for sustainable urban living.

Shah highlighted the environmental and financial incentives of such infrastructure, citing personal examples and offering administrative support to simplify the process for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025