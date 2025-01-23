Amit Shah Advocates Percolation Wells and Solar Power for Urban Sustainability

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed the necessity of addressing decreasing groundwater levels in urban areas, encouraging citizens to take advantage of a government scheme for building groundwater recharge wells.

During a public address in Ahmedabad, Shah mentioned the importance of installing solar panels under government initiatives to generate free electricity. He prompted residential societies to engage with both these schemes for sustainable urban living.

Shah highlighted the environmental and financial incentives of such infrastructure, citing personal examples and offering administrative support to simplify the process for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)