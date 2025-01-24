Left Menu

NSF Water Forum 2024: Bridging Standards and Solutions for Safe Drinking Water

The NSF Water Forum 2024 successfully took place in Delhi and Mumbai, focusing on water safety and standards. Key figures from various sectors discussed innovative solutions and the importance of standards in ensuring safe drinking water. The event highlighted NSF's commitment to improving water quality in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:57 IST
NSF Water Forum 2024: Bridging Standards and Solutions for Safe Drinking Water
  • India

New Delhi [India], January 24: NSF, a leading organization in the water industry, hosted the NSF Water Forum 2024 in December in Delhi and Mumbai. This forum aimed to unite stakeholders from various sectors to ensure safe drinking water across India.

The event emphasized the importance of standards from source to tap and explored innovative, localized solutions for water safety challenges. Prominent figures from government, regulatory bodies, and industry shared valuable insights.

The forum highlighted NSF's dedication to enhancing India's water quality and its collaborative efforts with global and local experts. This initiative promises to foster significant advancements in water safety and standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

