NSF Water Forum 2024: Bridging Standards and Solutions for Safe Drinking Water

New Delhi [India], January 24: NSF, a leading organization in the water industry, hosted the NSF Water Forum 2024 in December in Delhi and Mumbai. This forum aimed to unite stakeholders from various sectors to ensure safe drinking water across India.

The event emphasized the importance of standards from source to tap and explored innovative, localized solutions for water safety challenges. Prominent figures from government, regulatory bodies, and industry shared valuable insights.

The forum highlighted NSF's dedication to enhancing India's water quality and its collaborative efforts with global and local experts. This initiative promises to foster significant advancements in water safety and standards in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)