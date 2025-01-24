Left Menu

Uttarkashi Tremors: Panicked Residents Flee Homes Amid Small Earthquakes

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarkashi, causing panic among residents early Friday. Despite palpable fear, no casualties or property damage were reported. Historical tremors invoke memories of the devastating 1991 earthquake. Officials are assessing the quake's impact across the district as precautionary measures continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early Friday morning, sending panicked residents pouring out of their homes.

The tremor, recorded at 8:19 am by the National Center for Seismology, followed an earlier 2.7-magnitude jolt at 7:41 am. Despite the fright, officials report no casualties or property damage.

District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht has directed officers to assess the quake's impact across the region. Notably, the incident brings back memories of the catastrophic 1991 earthquake that caused significant losses in Uttarkashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

