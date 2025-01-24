Uttarkashi Tremors: Panicked Residents Flee Homes Amid Small Earthquakes

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district early Friday morning, sending panicked residents pouring out of their homes.

The tremor, recorded at 8:19 am by the National Center for Seismology, followed an earlier 2.7-magnitude jolt at 7:41 am. Despite the fright, officials report no casualties or property damage.

District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht has directed officers to assess the quake's impact across the region. Notably, the incident brings back memories of the catastrophic 1991 earthquake that caused significant losses in Uttarkashi.

