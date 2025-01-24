Left Menu

Structural Collapse at Rajahmundry Airport: Investigation Underway

A portion of the under-construction terminal at Rajahmundry Airport collapsed, injuring two people. The incident was due to technical issues with the steel structure. A team is investigating the cause, ruling out sabotage. The installation process was ongoing without the roof being laid.

Updated: 24-01-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An under-construction terminal at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district partially collapsed on Friday morning, leaving two individuals with minor injuries. The mishap, which affected a 600 square foot area, occurred during the erection of a steel structure, officials said.

Rajahmundry Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao reported that the structure bent and fell, citing technical reasons as the suspected cause, though the exact details remain undetermined. Fortunately, no one was in the immediate vicinity when the collapse happened around 11 a.m. The injured individuals have been treated and discharged from a local hospital.

Rao dismissed any possibility of sabotage and mentioned that technical teams from Vijayawada and Chennai, including representatives from the contractor Renaatus Projects, are set to investigate the incident thoroughly to identify the root cause of the failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

