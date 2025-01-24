Structural Collapse at Rajahmundry Airport: Investigation Underway

An under-construction terminal at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district partially collapsed on Friday morning, leaving two individuals with minor injuries. The mishap, which affected a 600 square foot area, occurred during the erection of a steel structure, officials said.

Rajahmundry Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao reported that the structure bent and fell, citing technical reasons as the suspected cause, though the exact details remain undetermined. Fortunately, no one was in the immediate vicinity when the collapse happened around 11 a.m. The injured individuals have been treated and discharged from a local hospital.

Rao dismissed any possibility of sabotage and mentioned that technical teams from Vijayawada and Chennai, including representatives from the contractor Renaatus Projects, are set to investigate the incident thoroughly to identify the root cause of the failure.

