Madagascar Community Unites to Save Endangered Tortoises from Cyclone Ruins

A community in southern Madagascar has pulled together to save thousands of critically endangered tortoises swept away from their sanctuary and left swimming for their lives in floods caused by a tropical cyclone.

The Lavavolo Tortoise Centre, home to 12,000 radiated and spider tortoises confiscated from illegal traffickers, faced severe flooding when Cyclone Dikeledi hit. The cyclone, which struck mid-January, sent floodwaters a meter high through the sanctuary, displacing many of the tortoises — some as young as 25 years.

In a remarkable rescue operation, sanctuary staff, community members, and police collaborated to recover more than 10,000 tortoises. Rescuers used large containers and makeshift rafts to traverse the water. While the operation saved many, about 700 tortoises were found dead. Despite the destruction to its infrastructure, efforts continue at Lavavolo to safeguard these endangered animals.

