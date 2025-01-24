California Wildfires: Containment Efforts and Presidential Visit Amid Environmental Challenges

Firefighters in California are making progress in containing wildfires around Los Angeles, aided by the calming of strong winds and expected weekend rainfalls. However, the rainfall might increase the risk of mudslides in recently scorched areas.

President Donald Trump will visit Los Angeles for the first time as it recovers from devastating fires that have claimed lives and properties. The President has criticized the local handling of the wildfires, which have destroyed thousands of structures.

Firefighters have achieved significant containment of the Hughes, Eaton, and Palisades fires, although precise threats remain from smaller regional fires. Efforts are underway to secure these blazes while anticipating environmental challenges from the impending rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)