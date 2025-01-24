California Wildfires: Hope Rises with Rain as Fires Rage On

Hope is rising for California firefighters as they anticipate making headway against three major wildfires encircling Los Angeles. Blessings in the shape of dwindling fierce winds and the first substantial rainfall in months appear on the horizon as Friday unfolds.

President Donald Trump plans a visit on Friday to inspect the fire devastation. The president has previously criticized local and state officials for their response to the crisis, which resulted in 28 deaths and nearly 16,000 structures being damaged or destroyed. The weather holds promise for firefighting efforts as rain and reducing winds offer respite.

The expected rain over the weekend, while promising for firefight containment, raises the specter of mudslides on fire-razed hillsides. Meteorologists forecast diminishing winds, critical to reducing the spread of fires, increasing optimism for containment efforts amid ongoing challenges with new fires, including those near San Diego.

(With inputs from agencies.)